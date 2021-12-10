The Cody Alpine ski team will be relying on a youth movement to help guide the team this year.
There are only three seniors on the entire roster, which means the team’s juniors and sophomores will need to step up in order for Cody to find success on the slopes.
Luckily, the team’s returning skiers are a talented bunch, with three All-State recipients from last year.
The Fillies will return a solid core of skiers from their second-place state team. Sophomore Aspen Kalkowski and senior Catherine Lovera both earned second-team All-State.
“We’re all kind of stepping up trying to help the underclassmen learn,” Kalkowski said.
Sophomore Allie Broussard will also be an important asset for the team, bouncing back last year from a mid-season injury to finish fourth in slalom at state.
“Last season was pretty amazing,” she said.
Taylor Dye also had some top-10 finishes and Kik Hayano got varsity experience as well last season.
Leading the boys will be senior Sterling Banks. After a slow start to the season last year, Banks finished on a high note, taking fourth in slalom and fifth in giant slalom at state and helping him earn a second-team All-State honor.
“I want to scare the opponents on a personal level,” Banks said. “I want to compete with Jackson’s top-five.”
Banks acknowledges the Broncs may be lacking some depth, which is why he plans to ski as aggressively as possible in order to give his team a chance at winning races. It will be a contrast to the more-conservative approach he employed last year in order to secure All-State points.
“I don’t want to be a contender for All-State because I was always consistent,” Banks said. “I want to push it every race and even if I blow up I want the races I do make, I want to be in the top-five every race.”
Sophomore Logan Ross will also be a key asset for the Broncs this year, taking eighth in GS and slalom at state. Fellow sophomore Ryan Decker will be an important cog for the Broncs as well. Decker got some varsity experience last year, taking seventh in a slalom race. He and Ross both said it is their goal to earn second-team All-State honors.
“At least,” Decker said.
Ross said the team got some valuable training at Beartooth Basin Summer Ski Area this past summer in the Beartooth Mountains, experimenting with different conditions and course lengths.
“We’d spread salt to make into ice when it got warmer, so you’d get really slushy in the morning and then you’d get the super hardpack during the day,” Ross said. “(It was) a super variation of terrain I think definitely helped.”
As always, coach Rick Stonehouse said the goal will be to take down perennial powerhouse Jackson with consistent skiing.
“We’re not going to have juggernauts that kick butt on race day,” he said. “Even if we don’t get the luxury of that, we’re just going to keep nipping at them. That’s what keeps the Cody sports culture alive. We just keep working.”
Due to an unusually warm start to winter, the Alpine team did not get their first on-snow practice until the first weekend of December, so it focused on dryland training. A similar scenario played out last season, restricting Cody to Red Lodge Mountain’s flatter slopes in the early season.
“I think that definitely helped last year,” Kalkowski said.
After the holiday break, Stonehouse said they will ramp up training and do some time trials in preparation for their season opening Laramie Invite on Jan. 7 at Snowy Range Ski Resort.
“Without snow, we’ve had some things working against us but we’re fired up, we’ve got a lot of good energy,” Stonehouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.