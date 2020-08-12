For Cody golfers, this week is one to make every day count.
The high school golf team began practice Monday. On Thursday the Broncs host the first of two back-to-back invites at Olive Glenn Golf Course.
The Thursday competition starts at 1 p.m. and Friday at 9 a.m., both with shotgun starts.
It’s the start of a month-and-a-half fall golf season that will look a bit different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re going to have to make the most of six weeks and peak at the right time,” coach Jacob Kraft said.
As has been the case the last few years, the season starts at home, with Cody hosting two separate 18-hole tournaments Thursday and Friday. The first one will feature Big Horn Basin teams along with Sheridan and Lander, both of whom will not be there for the second day as the state is not allowing two-day tourneys this year to avoid overnight trips.
Kraft said they’ll also be limited to 80 golfers on an 18-hole course, which is another reason more teams aren’t attending, as last year Cody’s half of the season-opening tournament attracted around 130 golfers.
Kraft sees the Broncs as being up to the challenge, with top scorers Carter and Logan Schutzman, along with Hudson Oelschlager, all back for their senior season.
“Experience is not going to be a problem with this group whatsoever,” the coach said.
They will be joined by a junior transfer Hunter Hall from Georgia who Kraft said could make some waves.
He also has a new assistant coach Brandon Williams, a special education teacher at the high school and a scratch golfer from Columbus, Ga.
Kraft said it will be a transition from the many years of service from former assistant Beau White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.