The Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office has released an environmental assessment that analyzes future wild horse bait trap gathers and fertility control measures needed for the McCullough Peaks Wild Horse Herd Management Area over the next 10 years. The public comment period is open from July 13 to Aug. 12.  

