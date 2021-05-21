Grace Shaffer has won an outdoor pole vault state title every year she’s had the chance.
Friday she capped her high school career with a third outdoor state title with a jump of 12-06.5, a state meet record, while Kinsie Reed finished fourth, clearing 10-06.
Luke Talich also finished second in long jump Friday morning, clearing 22-04.75.
Shaffer finishes high school with three indoor titles as well. She may have had seven total titles, but she didn’t have a chance for her junior outdoor season when it was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In 2018, Shaffer won her first outdoor title with a vault of 11 feet. By clearing 12-06.5 Friday she set a new state meet record, previously held by Paula Andrie of Campbell County of 12-00 in 2011.
Also Friday morning, Ava Stafford broke into the top-10 with a ninth-place finish in the 800 meter run.
Thursday
Cody athletes competed Thursday on the first day of the 4A State Track Meet in Casper.
The Fillies sprint medley relay team of Grace Shaffer, Holly Spiering, Lake Harrison and Ada Nelson finished sixth, while Dillon Brost finished ninth in pole vault for the Broncs.
4A State Track Meet
Thursday-Saturday at Casper
Girls
800 meter: 9. Ava Stafford, 2:27.25; 16. Taylen Stinson, 2:33.29.
3,200 meter: 16. Stafford, 12:58.53.
1,600-sprint-medley relay: 6. Cody (Grace Shaffer, Holly Spiering, Lake Harrison, Ada Nelson) 4:26.06.
Pole vault: 1. Grace Shaffer, 12-06.5; 4. Kinsie Reed, 10-06; 9. Nyah Meier, 9-06; 12. Emileigh Dalton, 8-0617. Hailey Holeman, 8.
Shot put: 17. Torrance Brown, 31-01.5.
Boys
3,200 meter: 18. Charlie Hulbert, 11:10.85.
Pole vault: 9. Dillon Brost, 11-06.
Long jump: 2. Luke Talich, 22-04.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.