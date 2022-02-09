The Meeteetse girls basketball team built a lead early against 2A Greybull last Thursday, but couldn’t quite hold on in a 51-37 road loss to the Lady Buffs.
Meeteetse then fell to Burlington (12-3, 3-0) at home on Tuesday night 73-27 to the red hot Lady Huskies to drop to 8-5 overall, 1-2 in conference play.
Senior Delanie Salzman flashed into the lane and hit a jumper midway through the first quarter to put Meeteetse up 6-5 on Thursday in Greybull (5-13, 0-3), but a stiff full court trap from the Lady Buffs started paying off as they turned turnovers into scores to build a 12-8 lead later in the frame.
But junior Hallie Ogden beat the defense down the floor for an easy bucket and Salzman hit a triple to help the Lady Horns regain the lead.
Jayci Ervin hit Sami Cooley for a hoop to build the lead to 17-15 at the end of the first, as Meeteetse eventually found success getting around the full court pressure and capitalizing in transition.
Back-to-back buckets by Salzman stretched the lead to six early in a tight second quarter, but a Lady Buff rally eventually tied things up at 23 entering the break.
Bell Van Auken broke the tie to start the second half, and Cooley found Salzman on a precision pass to help maintain a slim lead.
A Maylee Potas jumper late in the third helped stretch the lead to 30-25, but that 30-point number would stay there for a while for Meeteetse.
Greybull went on a 19-0 run as the Lady ’Horns struggled with the defensive pressure from the Lady Buffs and couldn’t get anything to drop in the half court.
Meeteetse hit a free throw in the fourth to end a nearly eight minute scoreless stretch to cut the lead to 44-31, but the Lady Buffs stayed hot from the field to send Meeteetse home with a tough 51-37 loss.
The Lady Horns will travel to Cody for a 5:30 p.m. matchup with the Fillies JV squad on Thursday, and then to Kaycee on Saturday for a non-conference matchup with the Lady Bucs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.