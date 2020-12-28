The Cody JV and freshman football teams both had seasons of development this past fall.
Coach Matt McFadden said many of the JV members not only were promoted to the varsity squad, but actually became high-profile contributors receiving All-State honors.
The JV team went 3-3 on the season and was led by a strong cast of sophomores and juniors including Luke Talich, Matt Nelson, Jack Schroeder, Remy Broussard, Kellon George and Porter Lee.
Fluidity is the name of the game when it comes to JV football as the roster is constantly used for back-up support to the varsity team.
“It’s really kind of a developmental program,” McFadden said. “It’s getting guys reps to prepare them to play varsity next year or even that year.”
Defensive players like Tanner Blatt, Trey and William Thomasson, Collin Lindemann and Brady Deming not only rose to the varsity ranks but saw playing time through the playoffs and in the state championship game.
Punter Lane Rohde had a good season once hhe moved up to varsity as well, finishing no. 2 in yards per punt and no. 1 in net average per punt in 3A football.
“He just did a phenomenal job,” McFadden said.
McFadden said Dylan Campbell, although not seeing much for varsity time, also improved noticeably over the season.
“He did a terrific job down there,” McFadden said.
Talich and freshman Ben Hogan came in at QB after Lee sustained a season-ending injury.
JV had a close 30-26 loss to Riverton to start the season but beat Powell 35-0 later on.
“It’s always good to beat your rival, that was a big game for those guys,” McFadden said.
The Broncs beat Green River in another blowout.
The freshman team went 2-4 on the season and was led by Hogan, Able Cordero, Logan Class, Dylan Brost, Connor Moss and A.J. Baustert.
“They really improved throughout the year, coming from a team we weren’t really sure what we would have,” McFadden said.
On Sept. 11 the freshmen lost a 51-48 game to Worland in double overtime.
After the Broncs led 28-23 at halftime, Worland pulled back in the second half and the game was tied at 34 at the end of regulation. Both teams scored a TD in the first OT ,but the Warriors won out in the second extra session.
In their season finale the freshmen beat Green River at home. The Broncs broke a late-game tie to end up winning by three scores.
“I don’t think early in the season that they win that game,” McFadden said. “They improved so much over the year and put themselves in a position for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.