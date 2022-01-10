The Cody Fillies basketball team struck quickly and often Friday night against visiting Lovell, riding a first-quarter surge to a convincing a 74-27 victory.
Sophomore Molly Hays dropped in 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and junior Kennedi Niemann finished with 20 points and five assists as the Fillies rode plenty of hot shooting and a swarming defensive to its fifth consecutive win and remain undefeated.
Ally Boysen got the Fillies (6-0) on the board with two quick buckets, and Hays scored the next seven points, all off of turnovers ,to put Cody up 11-0 before the Lady Bulldogs (5-2) could find their bearings.
Lovell got into the mix after the Fillies pulled back on the pressure a bit, but Niemann stopped a five-point Lovell run with a shot from deep and a floater in the lane to make it 18-5 Fillies with 2:20 left in the first frame.
“We got up early and then had some breakdowns defensively,” coach Chris Wagner said. “We went a little too far trying to get some steals and left some players open. We were definitely thinking more offensively to start out.”
After a Lovell three pointer in the second quarter, Hays attacked the rim and finished to make it 29-15.
Hays and Niemann combined for a pair of triples along with an Izzy Radakovich bucket to stop a small Lovell run to make it 37-21 Cody.
The hot shooting continued for the Fillies later in the frame as Hays and Reece Niemann both added shots from deep to put the Fillies up 45-22 heading into the break.
“This week in practice we really focused on attacking more,” Kennedi Niemann said. “I think as a team everyone really took advantage of Lovell’s wide gaps in their zone and found a way to get to the rim. Our game plan was to be ready to shoot the three, but I think we found ways to drive as well which was huge for us.”
She picked up right where she’d left off in the first half to start the third quarter, draining a shot from beyond the arc, and following a Hays layup bucket in transition, the Fillies were up 52-22.
“Kennedi was going pretty hard,” Wagner said. “She was just relentless getting layups and she started to get into a groove after she hit her first three. She attacks so well and every game is a great progression for her.”
Boysen followed up her own blocked shot on the defensive end with an offensive board and put back on the other end to put the Fillies up 56-22 and extend a long scoreless drought for Lovell. She finished with 10 points and six rebounds for the evening.
Jessa Lynn got on the board for Cody with a transition bucket, and Victory Buck came off the bench for a triple as the Fillies ended the third quarter outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 22-0 in the frame.
“Victory is really starting to heat up,” Wagner said. “With Victory and Jessa I feel really comfortable with any combination of those two and any of the starters.”
A Kennedy Fiddler jumper extended the Fillies run and lead in the fourth quarter to make it 74-22 Cody.
A Summer Teter free throw for Lovell with 1:23 to go in the final frame eventually stopped the Fillies avalanche as Cody held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless for nearly a full half of basketball.
“I think we were just super aggressive and put a lot of pressure on the ball which helped us get a lot of stops on defense,” Hays said.
Cody hit 9 of 17 shots from beyond the arc and forced 32 turnovers that led to 44 points.
Buck finished with 11 points for the Fillies on 3 of 5 shooting from deep. Reece Niemann finished with five points. Radakovich, Lynn and Fiddler all added two points apiece.
The Fillies face a full slate of games this week starting with a home game against Sheridan (4-2) tonight.
Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
