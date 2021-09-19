The Cody boys tennis team finished second behind Kelly Walsh High School Saturday at the 2021 North Regional Tennis Tournament in Sheridan.
CJ Dominick won the boys consolation championship in straight sets in No. 1 singles.
Tade Geving also won the boys consolation championship in straight sets in No. 2 singles for the Broncs.
The Cody boys also won the consolation championship in No. 1 doubles, No. 2 doubles, and took second in No. 3 doubles.
Anna Brenner fell in straight sets in the consolation championship for girls No. 2 singles.
