The Broncs basketball squad couldn’t weather a storm of 3s from the Kelly Walsh Trojans and lost on their home court on Friday night, 51-65.
It didn’t look good for Cody (1-6) as things got under way in Sweitzer Gym. The Trojans (2-5) came out in a press and were hot from behind the arc in the early going, racing out to an 18-12 lead after the first quarter.
The Broncs adjusted to the full-court pressure, getting through the defense and finding open lanes to the rim in the second quarter. Sophomore guard Luke Talich glided between Trojan defenders as the Broncs cut into the lead little by little.
With 2 minutes left in the half, senior sixth man Tristan Dollard got to the line and sank a pair of free throws to tie the game at 27. The next play fellow senior Caleb Pryor got a steal and went coast-to-coast for a big layup to put them up two. Kelly Walsh got another bucket in the final 60 seconds to even the score at 29, but it was Cody bringing the momentum into the locker room.
It didn’t carry over into the second half as the Trojans came out firing from beyond the arc again. Trojans’ senior Siope Palepale lit it up from deep in the third quarter, nailing three treys in the period to push the Kelly Walsh advantage.
The dynamic duo of Talich and Pryor exploded in the second half, combining to score 21 points in the final two quarters but it wasn’t enough to overcome the constant fresh legs the Trojans subbed in.
The Broncs are in action again tomorrow night, traveling to Riverton (2-5) to open play in the 4A Northwest. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
