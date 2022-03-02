The Yellowstone Quake hit a four-game skid in five days, dropping a pair of road contests to Great Falls on Friday and Saturday nights, and then a pair of makeup games against Bozeman on Monday and Tuesday at home.
Great Falls beat the Quake 5-2 on Friday night and 9-1 on Saturday night. Bozeman shut down Yellowstone 7-0 on Monday and 6-0 on Tuesday at Riley Arena. That puts the Quake in seventh place in the Frontier Division at 13-31-3 on the season, ahead of Sheridan in the final standings and out of the playoffs.
Great Falls led 2-0 on Friday night before Gustov Ostman scored on an unassisted goal, and Bryce Whittier found Gabe Coppo for a score to tie things up at 2-2 at the 13:08 mark.
JJ Martin put in another goal for the Americans as Great Falls led 3-2 heading into the second period.
Great Falls added a power play goal in the second and a full strength goal in the third to get the 5-2 win.
Great Falls converted on four power play opportunities in the first period on Saturday to go up 2-0, and added another power play goal and full strength goal to go up 4-0 midway through the second period.
Whittier scored his first goal in a Quake uniform at the 11:22 mark on a power play goal. He was assisted by Isaiah Burchett for his first assist for the Quake. Martin added a power play goal before the third for the Americans before Great Falls added four more scores in the third. The Americans outshot Yellowstone 85-25.
Edvin Falkenstrom stopped 56 of 61 shots in two periods. Cole Eastman stopped 20 of 24 in one period.
On Monday in Cody, Bozeman shot out to a fast start to take a 5-0 lead in the opening period and never looked back. They added two more in the second for the final 7-0 score.
Eastman and Falkenstrom combined to stop 65 of 72 shots for the Quake.
On Tuesday, Bozeman outshot the Quake 45-18, converting on three of those shots in the opening period and added three more in the second in a shortened game.
Eastman stopped 39 of 45 shots in the two periods.
Helena finished the season the top team in the division with 86 points, two ahead of Gillette with 84 points.
The Quake finished with 29 points, 11 points behind sixth place Butte who advanced to the playoffs, and 16 points ahead of Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.