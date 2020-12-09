The pandemic has created no shortage of uncertainty in the world, but one thing that is certain is the Cody boys basketball team is ready for another season on the hardwood.
“I’m just thankful for another opportunity to compete, just with COVID and everything that has been going on,” senior Caleb Pryor said. “It’s going to be another fun year.”
Last year’s 8-14 record isn’t what coach Jacob Kraft hoped for. But he is cautiously optimistic a change in the standings is coming now that the team has had a chance to acclimate to the rigor of competing at the 4A level.
“Year one in 4A was definitely a challenge and an adjustment,” Kraft said. “I thought in year two we started to match some of the physicality and speed of the game. Of course this is year three in 4A, so by now it seems like most of our kids don’t know what 3A basketball looks like.”
Despite being one of the smallest schools in the class, the players aren’t fazed.
“4A, they’re obviously bigger, faster, stronger, but they’re still high school kids. They’re the same as us, so we just need to look at it like that,” senior Nic Talich said. “They still put their pants on with one leg and so do we. We need to go in with that mindset and hopefully win some games this year.”
Kraft will have to find a way to rebuild his team without some key contributors from last year. Gone are Hunter Hays, Coy Novakovich, and Duncan Radakovich. That means the team is without its top scorer and rebounder, top long-range shooter, and top shot blocker, respectively, from a season ago.
This year, the boys on the team are looking to step up and fill that role.
“Tristan [Blatt], Duncan, Hunter, Coy, all those guys were great basketball players. They kind of set the standard for us,” Talich said. “That’s something we need to live up to as seniors and hopefully bring other kids with us, just like they did last year.”
Last year’s squad ranked in the top-six in blocks, forced turnovers and rebound differential, but were in the bottom third of 4A in opponent field goal percentage and points allowed.
“Looking at our averages, we scored about 52, 53 a game and we gave up about 56 a game, so we’ve got to win the overall margin,” Kraft said. “We’ve got to give up less points. I think our goal pretty much every year is to give up under 50 and score more than 50.”
On offense, the Broncs shooting percentage kept them squarely in the middle of 4A. Kraft says the team will be working more in practice than in years past on shooting.
The biggest question now for the Broncs is who can make a leap. Sophomore Luke Talich, their top returning passer and stealer, is back for his second season on the varsity squad. Of the returning players, he’s also the top scorer, averaging just over 10 points per game.
The Talich brothers, Pryor, and senior Cody Phillips are players who Kraft sees playing a big role again this year. After that, he said, it’s wide open.
Seniors Tucker Lynn and Tristan Dollard, and varsity newcomer sophomore Camden Niemann were all mentioned as players that may see significant minutes.
“We lost a lot of seniors but I think our leadership is super good because of football,” Luke Talich said. “I think we can get some wins this year and hopefully make it to state. That’s our goal.”
In a largely positionless 4-out 1-in offense, Kraft said Lynn could be in more of a floor general’s role, but that nothing was set in stone. Lynn, for his part, isn’t too worried about taking on increased offensive responsibility.
“I don’t think it’s really anything different than what I’m used to,” Lynn said. “I’m usually taking the ball up the floor. But it’s a higher-level competition. Hopefully, I’ll be able to handle it.”
Nic Talich was a key contributor a year ago, and likely will slot into a starting role this year, as will Pryor. Both players will look to build on their experience from a season ago, but Talich isn’t as concerned with what the record is.
“We’re not even going to look at it like wins and losses,” Talich said. “We’re just going to take the season and just have fun and the games will come. We’ll win games this year. That’s how I’m looking at it.”
