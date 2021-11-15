Apparently a writer for a Jackson radio station kicked the hornet’s nest with players and fans after Cody beat Jackson on a last minute touchdown earlier in the season.
This writer saw quite the silver lining in the Jackson loss, writing “Cody will dread meeting Jackson again in Laramie on Nov. 12. Jackson is counting the days like Christmas.”
It may be the first time in history a fan base sang Merry Christmas to another fan base in early November, as the Cody High School students reveled in the irony.
If Christmas is anything like that 41-24 beat down, Jackson can expect nothing but socks and a lump of coal under the tree.
The crowd
Cody does what it does well and invaded War Memorial Stadium on Friday with a throng of fans, students, cheerleaders and band.
Jackson’s sideline and stands had none of that. Jackson seemed to treat it like a regular business trip, a business trip that ends with the business going under.
Stats
Jackson ran an astonishing 98 plays to just 48 for Cody, racking up 581 yards, but had just 24 points to show for it. Jackson held the ball for 31 minutes 40 seconds and Cody just 16 minutes 20 seconds.
Red zone
Cody was 3-3 in the red zone for three touchdowns. Jackson scored just two touchdowns on seven attempts inside the 20.
“We work a lot of situational football. One of those is the two-minute offense and one of those is red zone offense,” coach Matt McFadden said. “The kids did a great job executing that.”
Injury
Quarterback Luke Talich broke his pinky finger on his non-throwing hand in the first quarter. He still threw for 129 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 52 yards and made nine tackles.
He was scheduled to have surgery on Monday.
The weather
Bad thoughts come to mind when one thinks of mid-November weather in Laramie.
The punishing wind held off for a day, however, and the weather was nearly perfect for one of the wildest championship games in history.
