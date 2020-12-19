Cody won its first 4A game of the year Saturday, defeating Sheridan 57-50 on the road in a back-and-forth game.
Molly Hays led the way with 19 points, Kennedi Niemann added 14, Torrie Schutzman seven and Brittan Bower six.
Cody led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, starting the game on a trey from Bower and finishing with a layup from Izzy Radakovich.
Sheridan (2-1) took the lead in the second but the Fillies (3-1) stayed close, with Ally Schroeder sinking a jump shot late in the half for a 25-21 Sheridan lead halfway through. Hays, Niemann and Radakovich each scored four in the first half.
Hays kept Cody in the game in the third, scoring eight points in the quarter, including the final two with less than a minute left, as Sheridan took a 38-35 lead going into the final quarter.
Cody rallied in the fourth, taking a five-point lead with just over six minutes remaining on a fade-away jumper and-one by Schutzman.
It was a back-and forth end to a tight game. Kennedi hit 2-2 for 46-45 lead with 4:44 to go and after another Sheridan score, Bower sank a trey to give Cody a 49-47 lead late. Niemann scored twice late and with 1:04 to go the Fillies had built a 53-47 lead, their biggest of the game.
Cody was able to salt it away with free throws, capping off a 22-point fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.