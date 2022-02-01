The Cody Broncs wrestling team won its final home dual of the season 57-18 over Thermopolis on Tuesday night.
The three Bronc seniors all earned wins in their final home appearance.
Collin Lindemann won his 160-pound match by fall in the second period.
At 182 pounds, Will Thomasson earned an 8-2 decision.
Danny Becker earned a win by fall early in the second period.
