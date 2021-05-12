When Devyn Engdahl recently made a recruiting visit to the College of the Siskiyous for baseball, it didn’t take didn’t take him long to make his decision.
“After I visited I knew right away that I wanted to go there,” the Cody senior said. “I felt good about it. They’re doing some good things with the program.”
Engdahl made his commitment official late last month, signing to play baseball for the Eagles next year.
“It’s great to see Devyn reach one of his goals,” Cubs coach Bart Grenz said. “He has worked really hard to make this dream a reality. Any time any athlete moves on it is a great accomplishment.”
Engdahl began playing baseball early on, starting with T-ball and working his way through the Little League program, while also competing on travel and All-Star teams.
“I just like being with the team and trying to improve every day,” he said.
He’s had a successful Cody Legion career to this point, mainly pitching and catching for the Cubs. He’s been a part of three state championship teams and participated in three regional tournaments.
He played in three games in the 2017 season, going 2-4 at bat and pitching in 2 2/3 innings.
The next year, he took on a much bigger role for the Cubs and worked his way into the starting pitching rotation with a 2.35 ERA. He pitched during both the state and regional tournaments that year, earning wins in both.
As a sophomore he earned three wins on the mound and had a 5.16 ERA, while also batting .329. He was named All-Conference during the season.
Last season, he earned six wins on the mound and had a 3.02 ERA. He also had a .381 batting average and earned All-State honors. During the state tournament opening game against Torrington, Engdahl went all 7 innings and gave up just one hit.
“I’ve improved a lot,” he said of his time in the program. “Mostly my strength and confidence, but also my velocity, control and different pitches have gotten better.”
Sophomore year, he decided he wanted to pursue baseball in college. He attended some different camps and started looking at schools last year, also considering one in North Carolina.
He learned about the College of the Siskiyous,a two-year institution, when coach Nick Thielman reached out to Grenz asking about potential college players. Engdahl looked up the school and then got in contact.
COS is located in Weed, Calif., at the base of Mount Shasta in the northern part of the state.
“It’s a pretty small school, but the town is similar to Cody,” he said.
The team plays in the Golden Valley Conference of the California Community College Athletic Association, and has been led by Thielman since 2017.
“We are very excited to have Devyn join our program next year,” Thielman said. “We have high hopes that he will help us both pitching and hitting next year, and we are excited to add a ball player from Wyoming to our baseball program.
“Devyn is a high-character young man that comes from a great family. He’s exactly what we are looking for in a baseball player in our program.”
Twenty-nine players have gone on to four-year colleges since Thielman took over the program in 2017. One month into this season, the Eagles were 4-6 overall.
“It’s a good program and a lot of the kids go on to four-year schools, which is cool,” Engdahl said.
He plans to study marine biology, but with his college choice made, he plans to focus on the current Legion season.
“A lot of the pressure is off so now I can go play and not worry about it,” he said. “This year, I’d like to win another state championship and help out the team and younger players as much as I can. We’re a good team. We’re young, but can play.”
