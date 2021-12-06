The Wyoming Cowboys will once again be part of the college bowl season as they were invited Sunday to the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The game will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Alberstons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, and is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. Wyoming’s opponent will be Kent State of the Mid-American Conference. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Ticket information to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be available online at GoWyo.com/tickets. Fans may order tickets by going online, by calling (307) 766-7220 or by going to the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys will bring a 6-6 overall record into bowl season. Kent State will bring a 7-6 record into the game.
Wyoming and Kent State will be playing against each other for the first time. The two teams did play one common opponent this season in Northern Illinois. The Cowboys defeated NIU in DeKalb, Ill., on Sept. 11 by a score of 50-43. Kent State played Northern Illinois twice, losing a home game to the Huskies, 52-47, in the regular season and losing to them in the MAC Championship Game on Dec. 4 by a score of 41-23 in Detroit.
“We are very excited for another outstanding matchup at this year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and we are thrilled to put on a great event in front of fans once again,” said Kevin McDonald, executive director of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. “We really enjoyed hosting coach (Craig) Bohl and Wyoming in 2017 and can’t wait to have the Cowboys and their fans back this year. Welcoming a team for the first time is always a unique experience, and we look forward to showing Kent State and their supporters the very best of Boise.”
The Cowboys coach is happy to be in a bowl.
“On behalf of Cowboy Football, we are elated to be invited to play in this year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “Our team had a great experience in 2017 when we played in Boise. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl staff and the Boise community do a great job of hosting the game and the events surrounding it. Our coaching staff and players are looking forward to the opportunity of playing together again this season.
“I know our fans remember the great experience they had back in 2017 at the bowl game, and we look forward to seeing them in Boise later this month. We know we will be playing a very good football team in Kent State, and we’re excited for the challenge.”
This year’s bowl invitation marks the fourth time in six seasons that Wyoming has earned a bowl bid. That is a first in the 125-year history of Cowboy Football. The previous best for the Wyoming Football program was four bowl game appearances in seven seasons from 1987 to 1993.
Bohl becomes the first head coach in Wyoming Football history to take four Cowboy teams to bowl games. Bohl was previously tied with UW Athletics Hall of Fame Coach Paul Roach, with both coaches having taken three Wyoming teams to bowl games.
Bohl will be seeking his third bowl victory as Wyoming’s head coach. He already holds the Wyoming record for bowl wins as a head coach, with two bowl victories in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.
Wyoming’s 12-game regular-season schedule this season featured eight teams that will be participating in postseason play this year and seven teams that will be participating in bowl games. UW posted a 4-4 record against those eight teams, including wins over Mountain West Conference Champion Utah State, Mid-Amercian Conference Champion Northern Illinois, Ball State of the Mid-American Conference and Montana State, which is the No. 8 seed in this year’s FCS National Playoffs.
The four postseason teams that Wyoming lost to this season were Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State and Hawai’i.
