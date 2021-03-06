Grace Shaffer and Kinsie Reed finished 1-2 in pole vault, with Shaffer making history, and the Cody girls indoor track team finished sixth at state Saturday in Gillette.
Shaffer did so with a flourish, setting a new state meet record at 12-06.5, while Reed cleared 10-06, her best ever.
The Fillies only brought 12th athletes to the meet but still managed 31 points, tied with Cheyenne East. Campbell County won with 95 points, Cheyenne Central second with 84.5 and Sheridan third with 56.
Cody finished sixth in the 4x400 meter relay (Shaffer, Ada Nelson, Holly Spiering, Lake Harrison) in 4:16.92 and sixth in the 4x800 meter relay (Nelson, Ava Stafford, Taylen Stinson, Zelma Rudd) in 10:41.34.
In individual field events, Spiering finished seventh in long jump at 15-11 and Harrison finished ninth in high jump at 4-08. In pole vault, Nyah Meier also finished fifth for the Fillies in 9-06 and Hayley Holeman seventh at 9-06.
