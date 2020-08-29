The Cody cross country teams opened the season Saturday in Powell with good runs against the hosts and Worland at Homesteader Park.
The Fillies ran away with the top spot – Riley Smith (19:19.26), Ava Stafford (21:01.03) and Ashton Powell finished (21:01.58) 1-2-3 -- and the Broncs finished a close second to Worland on the strength of a 1-2 finish by Wyatt Becker (17:09.22) and David Juergens (17:43.37), as well as a pack of five boys behind all finishing in the teens.
The girls also packed in runners, with four more finishing in the top 10, including Keira Jackson (21:41.30) sixth, Nicole Wagler (21:55.23) seventh, Elise Wachob (22:23.00) eighth and Raelyn Mong (22:43.74) ninth. Sierra Vogt ran a 25:41.31 and Ellie Osborne a 26:46.55 to round out the Fillies.
Behind the top two Broncs came their own grouping, led by Riley Nielson (19:00.16) in 10th, along with Charlie Hulbert (19:07.67) in 11th, Marshall Brookins (19:15.31) 15th, Kyle Graham (19:19.32) 16th, Ian Graham (19:39.49) 20th and Noah Vogt (21:44.18) 28th.
