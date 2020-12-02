Cody cross country teams have a bright future ahead if the Cody Middle School teams are any indication.
The CMS boys finished undefeated and first at conference and the girls were second during the fall season.
“Coach (Amy) Couture and I felt so privileged to work with such a great group of kids who came to practice every day eager to find out what kind of torture we had planned for them,” coach Dick Smith said. “Cross country is a very demanding sport and our motto for the year was, ‘Our sport is your sports’ punishment,’ and the kids embraced that but also found lots of ways to have fun, laugh and goof around, which is the most important goal for the season.”
The boys were undefeated, finishing 5-0, and won the Powell Invitational with a score of 46 points, 21 ahead of second-place Lander. The team featured eight eighth-grade boys who have been running together since sixth grade, with the exception of Jarrett Christler who had never run cross country before, but Smith said was consistently the Broncs top runner and finished second in the conference meet. In addition to Jarrett, Randall Nielson and Myles and Townsend Bailey finished consistently in the top 10.
It was especially rewarding to see these eighth-grade boys finish their middle school careers with an undefeated season and a conference championship,” Smith said.
The girls team only had two eighth graders on the roster. The Fillies finished first in two meets and second in three others.
“The girls team was led by two sixth graders, Lillie Kirkham and Molly Merager, as well as seventh--grader Sadie Jackson, so the future looks bright for this girls team,” Smith said.
The boys team included Christler, Nielson, Myles Bailey, Bradley McKenzie, Townsend Bailey, Aiden Gallagher, Connor Bertalot, Carter Gail, Kyler Stinson, Marko Skoric, Damian Sander, Cade Ogden, Isaac Wood, Gabe Bree, Quinn Ellsbury, Reed Deming, Isaac Winters, Orrin Couture and Austin Corbin.
The girls team included Kirkham, Merager, Jackson, Kaitlin Ennist, Kimber Christler, Sunday Schuh, Natalie Wenke, Sadie Wachob, Molly Ryzewicz, Summer Nielsen, Mia Broussard, Jillian Nordberg, Ella Gould, Avery Schnell, Stormy Vrooman, McKenna Hill and Eliana Hopkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.