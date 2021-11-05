The Cody Broncs held off a second half rally by Star Valley Friday night for a 24-17 home playoff win.
The victory pits the undefeated Broncs against Jackson for the 3A state championship next Friday in Laramie.
Jackson Schroeder scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put Cody up 7-0.
Drew Trotter added a touchdown run in the first to put the Broncs up 14-0.
Schroeder finished the first half with another touchdown run to put Cody up 21-0 at halftime.
Jackson Gail punched in a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter for Cody's final score.
