At the top of the Cody rec softball leagues, the aim is to prepare for high-school-level competition.
In Upper League games, the basepaths are busy as players, generally 12-14 years old, take big leads, make daring steals on slides and stay ready for the chance to run home on a wild pitch or passed ball.
Staci Kondelis, coach of the Big Horn Basin Cancer Center team, said it’s the first age at which girls play standard softball rules.
“This league is an adjustment for them,” she said. “They’re moving up, and we want to get them loving the sport, especially with high school softball now.”
Rec league also remains a partner with the Cody Pride travel teams, allowing girls more opportunities to stick with the sport.
Ellie Wassink, 14, mused before a recent game that high school softball had given her a hard decision to make once she enters high school.
“I’m split between softball and soccer,” she said. “I’ve been thinking about it.”
In the field she doesn’t have to make up her mind as much – she said she plays everywhere.
Paige Kondelis, 12, has found her niche at first base and pitcher. She said she’s been playing since age 7 or 8 – it’s her sport.
“It’s just like a family thing,” she said. “My whole family does it and it’s just something I like to do.”
She knows her stuff. Soon after, she was covering first base while in the field and then hustled to first in her opening at bat.
At this level, teams pay for making errors and, with many experienced players, miscues generally aren’t overlooked.
“We hope at this age they have some softball experience,” McG’s team coach Amanda McGonagle said. “They can be a little more competitive.”
And they’re not just competing against other Cody teams, as they also had games against Lovell and Powell this season.
She said Powell is a particularly good team and, as at the high school level, Powell’s stellar pitching can’t be overlooked.
“Powell has a really good team but we can stay with them,” McGonagle said. “It’s just comes down to the pitcher.”
The McGs showed off their talent in a busy first inning against the Big Horn Basin Cancer Center team, taking a 4-2 lead to get it started.
Before it began, Evie McGonagle, 14, reflected on her proudest moment this season in a sport she has played for nine years.
“It’s probably when I hit a home run a week and a half ago,” she said. “It was inside the park, and my coach told me to keep going after third.”
She loves the sport, but said hockey is her favorite.
Teammate Lillie Bash, 13, has only been playing two years but said after watching others play, she decided to give it a whirl.
“I just like softball,” she said, “just being on a team.”
