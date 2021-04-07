Five Cody wrestlers attended the Black Hills & AAU Folkstyle Nationals on March 19-20 in Spearfish, S.D., with all of them placing.
“It’s nice to get away and see athletes from different states to see how we stack up,” coach Trev Wood said. “It’s a great learning tool for athletes and coaches. The kids wrestled great.
“One thing in common with the regular season – it comes down to simple technique and good decision-making in order to win matches and compete.”
Taylor Baggs finished first at 106 pounds. He won by fall over Maraia Kruske of Spearfish Wrestling in 2:16, then defeated Payne Reilly of Forsyth, Mont., in a 9-4 decision. Finally he pinned Adrian Trujillo of Rawlins in 1:02.
Jackson Wood finished fourth at 160, defeating Cash Fladland of Watford City by fall in 4:00. After losing to unattached wrestler Giovanni Lucchi 8-3 in the semifinals, he defeated Lucas Chamberlin of Governor Wrestling 9-2 to advance to the third-place match. Paolo Salminen of Billings defeated Wood 9-4 in the match.
Will Thomasson also finished fourth at 170. He lost to Hunter Garoutte of Moorcroft in 2:08, received a bye, then won by injury default. In the consolation semis he defeated Levi Stover of Stanley County 9-6 and lost to Weston Mason of Dell Rapids 6-2 in the third-place match.
Grayson Beaudrie finished fifth at 182. He won by fall over Tanner Vanscoy of Westside Wrestling in :49, then lost to Dekken Mayer of Moorcroft in sudden victory 7-5.
After losing to Kendrick Curtis of Fairview by fall in :30, Beaudrie defeated Dylan Grage of Assumption by fall in :30 in the fifth-place match.
Also finishing fifth was Ty Peterson at 120. He won by fall over Shane Hannah of Moorcroft in :54, then defeated Clayton Hinker of Beulah-Hazen 14-3.
Peterson then fell to Chase Hanson of Stanley County, 9-2 and to unattached wrestler Kellan Hurd by fall in :44.
In the fifth-place match he defeated Andrew Najar of Team Champs 12-1.
“All three high school coaches (including Ben Larsen and Shawn Trotter) traveled to Spearfish,” Wood said. “To have the wrestling coaching staff attend this event is awesome. We all get to see how our future is looking, and we all get to see how our future can improve.”
Cody Middle School wrestler Aaron Trotter finished third at 130.
He won by fall over Jacob Wagner of Heights Wrestling in 2:16, then defeated William Alt of Touch of Gold by fall in 4:23.
In the first-place match, he fell to Tyson Rice of Coyote Wrestling in 4:12. Then in the second-place match he lost to Lander Hofer of Touch of Gold in 2:29.
“It was good to see some different competition,” coach Trotter said. “Aaron had a good day and wrestled some tough kids. He has a couple things to clean up before going to Iowa with Team Wyoming.”
