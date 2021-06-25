The Cody Legion baseball team picked up two more wins on Thursday, defeating the World Showcase A and B squads to improve to 26-12 overall.
Cody 10, World A 8
The Cubs built a seven-run lead heading into the final inning before the World team mounted a comeback that fell just short.
Cody led 10-3, but struggled to get out of the final inning. The Colts scored five and had the bases loaded with the go-ahead run on first when reliever Tristan Blatt got a strikeout to end the game.
The Cubs were outhit but the Colts 10-6 but made the most of its opportunities and capitalized on six World errors during the game.
After scoring one in the first, the World team took a 3-1 lead in the third. But in the bottom of the frame Cody scored four. Trey Schroeder got on with a single and Tyler Grenz hit a bunt. Ethan Johnston then hit a bunt and reached on an overthrow to first base. Both Grenz and Schroeder scored with Johnston advancing to third. Another overthrow to third allowed him to come home on the play. Two walks and an error brought in the final run.
A triple by Blatt scored another run in the fourth and in the fifth a walk and two errors loaded the bases. One run scored on a sac fly by Trey Schroeder. After another walk, three came in on a double by Johnston to make it 10-3.
At the plate, Grenz and Blatt went 2-for-3.
Devyn Engdahl threw 6 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs on eight hits. Blatt pitched 1/3 an inning and gave up two hits.
Cody 20, World B 10
Cody trailed early but put up 13 runs through the fourth and fifth innings to pull away in the second game.
Trailing 8-5, Cody got the bats going in the fourth with a triple by Wyatt Carlson, doubles by Blatt, Engdahl and Trey Thomasson and single by Johnston to scored five.
The World team tied it in the fifth with eight runs scored on four walks, a hit batter, and singles by Jack Schroeder, Dominic Phillips, Grenz and Blatt. Two more runs scored in the sixth on an error.
Cody also scored one in the first and four in the third.
Offensively, Blatt went 3-5, Jack Schroeder, Engdahl and Thomasson 2-4, and Carlson 2-5.
Trey Schroeder started the game, giving up 10 runs on seven hits through 4 innings. Chance Moss pitched 1 inning and gave up no runs on no hits. Dominic Phillips also pitched 1 inning, giving up no runs or hits.
