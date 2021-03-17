Wisdom, to paraphrase a quote from the late gun writer Gary Sitton, is what you are supposed to have when you’ve spent enough years to be old. I’m older than most these days, 76 years to be exact, but I’m still, on frequent occasions, dumb as dirt.
I am also a dedicated lifetime hunter, having put literally hundreds of animals in the freezer over the past several decades. My wife Sandi is a hunter too, as is our son and his wife and, so far, their children. The first three were boys and the last two, the twins, are the most precious of children, little girls. Hopefully, they too will become huntresses.
When ever I think of them, I’m reminded of a young lady I met many years back while hunting on a friend’s farm for mule deer. His standard for harvest was four points on a side or more, preferring one didn’t shoot the spikes and forkhorns abundant on the property. Some years were better than others, but some remarkable bucks were added to the collection over the years. Usually though, whenever the minimum standard was found, the deer was shot and added to the freezer purely as a meat buck.
Regardless, one sunny afternoon we heard a shot from up on his north 40, so to speak, and when we arrived, we found a young lady and her father with a smallish 3x3 down, tagged and disemboweled. Since these were adjacent landowners, they occasionally slipped over the fence and hunted my buddy’s place. I assume he had permission to do likewise.
After compliments to the newly christened huntress, and, after loading her buck into the bed of her dad’s pickup, she looked up at me, batted those baby blues and asked, “Is that really a good buck?” Kids, man. They can really put you on the spot. I, like most folks I assume, prefer not to lie, so how to tell her diplomatically that it was a bit small for my tastes? I probably stammered and stuttered and lied diplomatically. I never was good at lying to cute females, especially little girls, so I’m assuming I muffed it. My memory is mercifully blank on that subject.
Fortunately, after the years have passed, I understand now how I should have answered then. Starting by reminding myself of what hunting was about back when Sandi and I were barely eking out a living and living off what we could shoot back when we were living in Montana so many years ago. Back before 4x4 pickups and expensive camo and dedicated hunting boots and high-dollar firearms came into our lives. Back when work clothes were the same as hunting clothes, boots were bought at the big box store and the only rifle we owned cost less than $75.
I should have told the youngster that holding out for a trophy-sized buck was just a way of trying to make the killing as exciting as it was after you’d done a few decades worth of it, as meaningful as it was back when you first started. Otherwise, being proud of destroying the life in a creature you could not make in a million years would not be possible.
Acceptance of this fact means you would have to stop hunting and that is not possible either. Some of us are born to be hunters and that is what we are. Others just go hunting for a pastime or a diversion from their lives of quiet desperation. To those people, hunting is nothing more than a game, a sport in fashion at various times in their lives.
Again, I should have celebrated her accomplishment and welcomed her as a fellow hunter. A company of people who, unlike the majority of earth’s population, at least once in awhile know exactly why they are on this earth. Also, I should have told her that the best thing there is about hunting, the part different from everything else I know about being an adult human, is that no matter whether you kill or not, if you do it right and with honor to the game, hunting will always give you what you need.
Granted, it may not be what you were looking for. But, when successful and conducted honorably in a traditional manner, one-on-one and sometimes taking your shot when close enough to hear the trophy’s heart beat or smell their body odors, unlike those shooters who revel in 1,000-yard assassinations, it will absolutely be important enough to justify all of the effort you expended to achieve your trophy. Or watch it vanish into the sagebrush. Again, it’s all good.
And you’ll be a hunter, welcome to the ranks of the ethical. That small fraternity of honorable and proud men and women across the world and through the ages. We are an ancient race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.