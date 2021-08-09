The Cody Legion baseball team suffered its first loss at the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament on Monday afternoon, falling to Gallatin Valley, Montana 6-2.
Errors would prove costly for the Cubs, as only two of the Red Sox runs were earned. Gallatin scored three in the first inning and added two in the second to go up 5-0. Their final run came in the fourth.
Cody scored its two runs in the fifth on a double by Chance Moss, single by Tyler Grenz, single by Tristan Blatt and an error.
The Cubs loaded the bases in the sixth but wouldn't score again. They left seven stranded on bases during the game.
At the plate Blatt went 2-3 and Moss, Wyatt Carlson, Devyn Engdahl and Grenz 1-3.
Jack Schroeder pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up six runs, two earned, on six hits. Blatt pitched 2/3 an inning and gave up no runs on one hit.
Cody will play against today at 7:30 p.m.
