The No. 2 Cody girls soccer team avenged its only loss of the season in dominate fashion on Saturday, defeating No. 1 Lander 6-0 at home.
The game capped off a strong weekend, as the Fillies defeated Pinedale 7-0 on Friday and are now 8-1 overall.
After losing 3-2 to the Lady Tigers early in the season, the Fillies wanted come out on the attack. The intensity caught Lander off guard and Cody took advantage, scoring its first goal in the second minute when Torrie Schutzman dribbled in and took the shot.
Just two minutes later the Fillies had a corner kick. Schutzman placed the ball right in front of the net and Autumn Wilson's header found the goal.
Three minutes later Cody took a 3-0 lead, when on another corner by Schutzman, Wilson tried a header that didn't quite go in, but Aspen Kalkowski crashed to put the ball away.
The Fillies continued to control possession and keep the momentum and in the 17th, made it 4-0 when Emma Nieters had a high-arching shot from the 25 go in over the keeper's head.
A minute later, the Fillies earned a free kick and Nieters' shot was deflected by the keeper, but Jessa Lynn was there to finish and made it 5-0.
Lander picked it up in the final 10 minutes of the half and created some scoring opportunities, including on a corner kick that goalie Isabelle Radakovich was able to get a foot on to clear it out, but the Lady Tigers remained scoreless at the half.
Cody looked a little sluggish to start the second half, but did enough to disrupt the Lady Tigers' offense. The Fillies eventually picked it up again and their final goal came in the 58th minute when Molly Hays passed ahead to Ally Boysen, who beat one defender for the shot.
Friday against Pinedale, Wilson got the scoring going in the eighth minute, with Kalkowski earning the assist.
Then in the 25th minute, Schutzman passed ahead to Boysen for the goal. The Fillies would lead 2-0 at the half.
It didn't take long to get going in the second half. Three minutes in Boysen passed the Lynn to make it 3-0.
Lynn would get her second goal in the 50th when she put away a corner kick by Shutzman. Four minutes later Wilson got her second goal as well, when she got the keeper out of position for the easy shot.
Wilson earned a hat trick in the 65th, with a shot from the left side.
Cody's final goal came in the 69th. Emma Nieters threw the ball in to Boysen who took it up the right side for the goal.
