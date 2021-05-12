The Cody club lacrosse team got its first true win of the season last weekend with a 15-2 win over Butte. Prior to the win, the Warriors only other wins came by forfeit this season.
Colton Manchester scored seven goals while Maddox Growney had five. Hudson Low made 10 saves in goal for a save percentage of .833.
Cody (3-7) jumped out to an early 5-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, holding Butte (0-7) scoreless for the remainder.
Earlier in the day the Warriors lost a 12-11 heartbreaker to Billings in overtime. The Bearcats (6-8) are a varsity team, while the Warriors are considered junior varsity in the Montana league.
“It was a very hard-fought game with sound defensive performance from Andrew Sauers and Dane Campbell,” coach Scott Vaughn said.
It was a back-and-forth affair as Billings led in the first but the Warriors took an 8-6 lead into the half. The Bearcats outscored Cody 4-1 in the third for a one-point lead and had another goal in the fourth, but Cody was able to force overtime with two late goals.
Manchester scored six goals and Growney five to make up the team’s entire scoring.
The Warriors will face off against Butte and Bozeman this weekend and then will play in the Montana High School Lacrosse Association state tournament in Billings on May 21-23.
“We are taking some really good momentum into the final weeks of the season,” Vaughn said.
