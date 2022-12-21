Ho, ho, ho and a very merry Christmas to all of my readers.
This is the 34th year I have had a column in the Cody Enterprise for the holiday season. It has been a pleasure to write these columns, although I admit that when discussing fishing techniques, the gear, clothing, flies, lures or bait needed to have success when on the water, the columns do tend to take on a similar theme.
Cody Country will have a white Christmas this year. We are also going to have Arctic temperatures this coming week as a major cold front pushes throughout the northern plains states, as well as the Midwest and the eastern part of the USA. For the first time in five or six years, we might see Buffalo Bill Reservoir iced over in December instead of sometime in January.
With temperatures remaining well below freezing until Christmas Day, anglers will not have much of an opportunity to enjoy the great fishing that has been occurring on the lower Shoshone, nor on the Wind and Bighorn rivers in the upcoming week. Ice fishermen on the other hand are, no doubt, rejoicing in the knowledge that they have many options now for where to drill holes in the ice and gather in large groups to see what special jig, spoon or bait is the best for hooking fish under the ice.
Even if Buffalo Bill does not freeze completely, ice fishers can always fall back to New Cody, Beck, East or West Newton and the Sunshine reservoirs until ice conditions are favorable for venturing out onto the always questionable ice at Buffalo Bill.
If ice fishing is your thing, remember to dress for the very cold weather and avoid drinking alcoholic beverages to keep your metabolism running. It would be better to have hot chocolate to warm the body because chocolate provides the necessary calories needed to stay out on the ice for extended periods of time. It is also recommended that you venture out on the ice with buddies rather than alone in case you find yourself falling through the ice for an unexpected and very cold swim.
It is also advised that a good length of rope is carried for just such an emergency. If you don’t know, ice must be at least 6 inches thick before it is truly safe to walk on and enjoy ice fishing without too many concerns.
I hope all of you have a wonderful time with family and friends as you celebrate the birth of our Savior, or if you celebrate the holidays for other reasons. I also hope each and every one of you receives at least one special gift under the tree that you wished for and one that would make an angler very happy indeed. If that is not the case, please remember it is better to give than receive, so don’t be a Scrooge this year, but give better than you got, as we say in the Ozarks.
If you are not fortunate in getting that Christmas wish fulfilled, make sure you show gratitude for the gifts you do receive. If you are wishing for warmer weather along with a special gift, take heart. The week after Christmas is supposed to warm above freezing. That should give you the chance to use and enjoy fishing related gifts received this Sunday.
