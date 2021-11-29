It’s productive for any high school student athlete to set goals, but aiming to be the best offensive player in the state is a lofty goal by any stretch of the imagination.
After a stellar junior campaign that saw Dace Bennett help lead the Meeteetse Longhorns 6-man football team to the state title game, it still seemed like a long shot.
But with older sister Brodie winning Offensive Player of the Year awards in basketball in her heyday and older brother Seth earning Offensive Player of the Year honors his senior season in football in 2013, it just seemed natural for Dace to set his standards a little higher than most entering the 2021 season.
The senior quarterback set that standard and then some in a dynamic season that made it 3-for-3 in offensive player of the year awards in the Bennett family.
“Going into the year it was my goal to win offensive player of the year, but when we lost and didn’t get to state I figured I was out of the running,” Dace said. “I guess everything still worked out in my favor.”
He finished the season with 3,116 all-purpose yards with an average of 346 yards per game. He rushed for 19 touchdowns and threw for 25 more to help the Longhorns to nearly upset undefeated Little Snake River and make their second consecutive trip to the title game.
If any game summed up Dace’s senior season, it may have been his performance against Dubois that is most likely still giving the Rams nightmares.
He steamrolled the Rams for 336 yards on 18 carries and six touchdowns in an 80-68 win for Meeteetse in the third game of the season.
He also threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns on his way to 665 all-purpose yards.
“That was kind of an eye-opening game,” Dace said. “I thought if I actually played to my fullest there is some potential there.”
Longhorn coach Zeb Hagen knew there was potential there well before the Dubois game.
“He’s still a team first guy, but there’s nothing wrong with having individual goals,” Hagen said. “It just means you are going to have to do the right things and get your team in the right spots to do it. An award like this is a good reward for all the hard work he has put in.”
That work began well before the season started with off season and early morning lifting, as brother Seth helped lead the strength program.
The majority of the team spent time before the season started getting together and preparing for another shot at a state championship.
He and his favorite target, Kalvin Erickson, found an early connection that helped lead Erickson to becoming the leading receiver in the conference.
“We had a group of seniors that have been together since we were freshmen,” Dace said. “That freshman year was hell. We were all basically just tackling dummies.”
Those early years helped turn dummies into dynamos, however, and with the help of younger players stepping up to bigger roles, allowed for an unforgettable senior year for all of the Longhorns.
Dace didn’t have to look far for inspiration with so many successful Bennetts already in the family.
“I always looked up to my brother. He was a really good athlete, so I wanted to be like him or even better,” Dace said with a grin. “So that was my overall goal in high school, was honestly just be better than him.”
Dace’s 3,116 all purpose yards just happened to be a little more than Seth’s 2,938 yards he put up his senior season.
Maybe the Bennetts will have something to argue about over the holidays other than who gets to carve the turkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.