The Cody High School girls 4x100 relay team and a second Fillies sprint medley team qualified for state and the Broncs and Fillies had other solid performances Saturday at the Lovell Invitational.
The Fillies mixed it up in the fastest of the relays, with Elaine Seibert starting off the blocks and Grace Shaffer running the anchor leg, with Lake Harrison and Holly Spiering in between. They secured not just a state time, but the meet win as well.
In the sprint medley relay, the team of Shaffer, Seibert, Harrison and Ava Stafford finished third, but it was fast enough for the state meet.
Nicole Wagler also won the 100 hurdles, Ada Nelson the 800, Hailey Holeman the pole vault, and Graidin Arnold won the 300 hurdles. Cody again proved its success in the relays, with the Fillies 4x800 team of Elisa Wachob, Zelma Rudd, Taylen Stinson and Nelson getting a win, as well as the Broncs 4x100 team of Nic Talich, Dillon Brost, Blake Breadall, Luke Talich also getting a win.
The girls finished third and the boys seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.