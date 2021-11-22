If the results of the Cody High School junior varsity and freshmen volleyball teams are any indication, the program’s future looks bright.
This fall, both teams finished well above .500 and with double-digit wins.
Junior varsity
The Fillies finished 15-6 in their first year with coach Kayla Swank at the helm.
“This season was definitely one to remember,” she said. “As it was my first year coaching, the girls and myself were learning alongside each other, which was a great experience.
“Looking back on the season, we did have a lot of success and of course our lower moments, but one thing this team learned to do by the end of the season was bouncing back and growing after every game.”
Swank said a key game for the team was a win against Natrona. She said the players were able to put all the pieces together to come out competitive and get the victory.
The season was also a chance for the players to learn more about themselves and find their niche on the team.
“Throughout the season, the girls were put into many situations and different roles in order to find success,” Swank said. “By the end of the season I believe each girl found their home on the court and took on each individual role.”
The team included Kennedy Brown, Jayma Tuttle, Ada Nelson Taydon Schoening, Rainey Powell, Gillian Growney, Emileigh Dalton, Riley Simone, Gabi Lee and Allie Broussard.
Freshmen
The freshmen Fillies were dominant during the fall on the way to a 15-4 record.
“With 12 girls, each of them brought their own very special gifts to the team and I am blessed and grateful that I had the opportunity to work with each of them,” coach Kim Niemann said. “This group of girls had an excellent year and made huge improvements in all aspects of the game.”
She said playing against many 4A opponents, like with JV and varsity, gave the Fillies a big challenge and also a chance to learn from top-level competition.
“This group is very talented and super hard-working with a very bright future ahead,” Niemann said. “I can’t wait to see their development continue into next year and see all the awesome things they are oing to do.”
The team included Lexie Edwards, Rainey Powell, Brooklyn French, Tarynn Schoening, Sydney Peterson, Harper Hawk, Alyssa Despain, Sophia Radakovich, Rachel Williams, Laynee Burrell, Addison Duncan and Aspen Brooks.
Managers were Kaitlyn Ennist and Emilia Medina.
(Amber Steinmetz contributed to this report)
