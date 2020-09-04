Cody golfers edged host Buffalo by one stroke to finish second Thursday at the Buffalo Invite, the last competition before conference.
Carter and Logan Schutzman both shot 80s to lead the Broncs, who finished 13 strokes behind Worland. The brothers tied for fourth individually.
“I thought my brother and I did really well in Buffalo,” Logan said. “The rest of our team had a struggle but it was fun.”
Hunter Hall (ninth) carded an 84, Hudson Oelschlager finished with a 99, Bradley Fick and Peter Pratt each finished with 110, Ethan Salzman a 114 and Bridger Hult 118.
Coach Jacob Kraft said four of the top spots are solidified, but he’ll take eight golfers to conference and make a decision on the fifth state golfer after that.
What Thursday displayed once again is Cody is still the conference’s second-best team behind Worland. The Broncs put on a show in perfect weather.
“Buffalo is a beautiful course, very tree lined, elevation changes that really protect it well,” Kraft said. “It was a beautiful day, sun was out, no wind, ideal conditions.
“Finishing second out of eight was definitely where our kids are right now.”
Carter Schutzman, who’s consistently been one of Cody’s top golfers, felt good again.
“I felt like my game was solid,” he said.
Now, he’ll be one of the golfers tasked with turning in another solid round at the one-day conference invite in Powell. Previously it was a two-day event.
“I think we’re one of the upper tier teams this fall ... but you have to prove your worth in one day collectively over two,” Kraft said. “You’ve got to go out and prove that.”
