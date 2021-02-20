From the first boys swim meet of the season, sophomore Joseph Killpack has been seeking the school record in the 100 back.
It finally fell at the final meet of the year, with Killpack swimming a 58.05 in the 100 yard back preliminaries at the State Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie on Friday. It’s a record that was set in 1994.
Killpack finished sixth in the finals, the top finish for the Broncs during the meet.
As a team Cody finished 11th overall with 22 points. Lander took first (342), Green River second (202) and Buffalo third (181).
Bradley Fick made the consolation finals in the 200 free, finishing 12th in the event.
The 200 yard medley relay team of Killpack, William Law, Fick and Trevor Freyder finished eight, while the 400 yard free relay team of Joren Vipperman, Freyder, Killpack and Fick took 12th.
State Swimming and Diving Championships
200 yard medley relay – 8. Cody (Joseph Killpack, William Law, Bradley Fick, Trevor Freyder) 1:52.26.
200 yard free – 12. Fick 2:00.60.
200 yard IM - 14. Killpack 2:18.77.
50 yard free – 24. Freyder 25.66.
500 yard free – 13. Fick 5:34.24.
100 yard back – 6. Killpack 58.83.
400 yard free relay - 12. Cody (Joren Vipperman, Freyder, Killpack, Fick) 3:52.22.
