Jake Hamilton
Tie-down roper
He’s been a pro, he’s been an amateur, and now, he just does it on the side.
Jake Hamilton is one of the most familiar faces at the Cody Nite Rodeo and the 34-year-old Casper native has been roping for over a decade.
Cody Enterprise: How long have you been doing this for?
Jake Hamilton: Nite Rodeo, golly, I’ve probably been coming off and on for at least 10 years, I’d say. I rodeoed professionally in my younger career and I’d always make a pit stop here at the Nite Rodeo kind of off and on. I’m semi-retired and hanging more here nowadays.
CE: What are you doing when you’re not on horseback?
JH: I work for UPS.
CE: We’ve heard great things about that.
JH: We go from Cowboy Christmas to saving it, I guess.
CE: How old are you now?
JH: I’m 34.
CE: You’re too young to be semi-retired for a tie-down roper.
JH: You know, I feel like I did it for so long and I didn’t quite accomplish what I first started out to, but it was a good career. I kind of got the itch to go again and it’s the perfect place to go and rope and have fun again, and still do it without having to travel all over the state or country.
CE: Why tie-down roping?
JH: Every little kid wants to be a bull rider. So when I was young I tried the steer riding and that didn’t work out too well. My dad, he roped a little bit. I kind of took a liking. You don’t have to depend on a partner. It’s more of you and your horse. I’m not going to say it’s easy. It’s not. But it’s kind of more on you.
CE: When you were first coming to Cody, was it just a pit stop or was it where you got your start?
JH: It was more of a pit stop. I used to come here when I was in college. I really wish in high school when I was younger I would have came up and stayed, but it was really more of a pit stop, a few days here and a few days there, then get back on the road.
CE: Did you rope for a college team?
JH: I did. I roped for Tom Parker, which he passed away not too long ago, but there at Casper College.
CE: Do you have any superstitions or rituals you go through before you start?
JH: It’s more of a routine for me. I haven’t roped for a year or two, so for me it’s me more of a mental aspect. It’s very competitive, whether you throw $10 on the line or a thousand. It’s that competitive nature, so for me it’s more I need to get back to mental, compete mode.
CE: When the season ends, what are you going to do?
JH: I don’t know. Probably a little hunting and fishing. It’s funny, I bought a camper this summer to try and get away from it, but I haven’t taken it out once. I’ve been coming here.
CE: What’s your favorite rodeo memory?
JH: One of them off the top my head would be over the Stampede. I don’t know what year it was, one of the last years I was going. I had a really good finish up here and being from Casper, just Wyoming in general, it almost feels like a hometown. You got the crowd, the local people behind you, and I finished in the top six that year. It kind of felt like a home-field win.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.)
