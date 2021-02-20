The Cody wrestling team finished fourth at the 3A Northwest Quadrant Qualifier on Friday in Riverton.
Cody finished with 137 points. Powell took first (215), Pinedale second (178.5) and Lander third (154).
The Broncs had one champion and four runners-up during the one-day tournament.
Jonas Mickelson finished first at 220 pounds, while Brady Deming (152), Jackson Wood (160), Keaton Stone (182) and Danny Becker (285) finished second.
Finishing third was Taylor Baggs (106), Dylan Campbell (152) and Grayson Beaudrie (170), while Ty Peterson (106) and Trenton Hubbs (132) finished fourth.
3A Northwest Quadrant Qualifier
106 pounds
Taylor Baggs defeated Trey Freeman (POW) by fall in :39; defeated Maddox Gehlhausen (PINE) in
:27; lost to Coaltyn Laird (LAN) by fall in 3:59; defeated Talon Thoman (RIV) by fall in 2:24, defeated Ty Peterson (COD) by injury default.
Ty Peterson had a bye in first round; defeated Thoman (RIV) 14-0; lost to Nate Balderas (POW) by fall in 3:51; defeated Eian Smith (PINE) by fall in :43, lost to Baggs (CODY) by injury default.
120 pounds
Ben Hogan lost to Tristan Haley (PINE) 17-1; lost to Hadley Mehling (POW) 15-2.
126 pounds
Micah Grant received a bye in the first round; defeated Carlos Herrera (LAN) by fall in 1:11, lost to Emma Karhu (POW) 7-0, lost to Vincent Timmons (POW) 16-15.
132 pounds
Trenton Hubbs defeated Brent Childers (POW) 4:16, lost to Colton Gehlhausen (PINE) by fall in 2:10; defeated Kash Merrit (COD); lost to Dalton Leach (RIV) by fall in 2:20.
Kash Merrit lost to Paxton Rees (LAN) by fall in :33; defeated Andrew Valdez (POW) 9-4; lost to Hubbs (COD).
152 pounds
Brady Deming received a bye in first round; defeated Donald Grosch (RIV) by fall in :45; lost to Seth Horton (POW) by fall in 1:32.
Dylan Campbell defeated Merced Jordan-Silva (POW) by fall in :33; lost to Horton (POW) 17-1; defeated John Whitley (LAN) by fall in 2:36; defeated Jordan-Silva (POW) by fall in 1:19.
160 pounds
Jackson Wood defeated Soren Bang (RIV) by fall in :26; defeated Lannon Brazelton (POW) by fall in 1:55; lost to Kaleb Bigelow (PIN) 17-2.
Kade Fitzgerald lost to Bigelow (PIN) by fall in 1:50; defeated Kadin Garcia (LAN) by fall in 2:22; lost to Brazelton (POW) by fall in 1:47.
170 pounds
Grayson Beaudrie defeated Dillon Melton (POW) by fall in 1:17; lost to Tray Hyatt (RIV) by fall in 3:04; defeated Will Thomasson (COD); defated Stetson Davis (POW) by fall in 4:01.
Will Thomasson lost to Keegan Gehlhausen (PINE) by fall in 2:36; defeated Christian Moss (LAN) by fall in :24; lost to Beaudrie (COD).
182 pounds
Keaton Stone defeated Austin Green (PIN) by fall in 1:08; defeated Karson Lamb (POW) by fall in 1:02; lost to Jack Sweeney (LAN) 5-0.
Collin Lindemann defeated Ryan Watson (RIV) by fall in 2:35; lost to Sweeney (LAN) by fall in 1:50; defeated Green (PIN) by fall in 1:53; lost to Lamb Powell by fall in 1:41.
220 pounds
Jonas Mickelson received a bye in first round; defeated Clayton Emmett (POW) by fall in :36; defeated Lyric Gordon (RIV) by fall in 3:38.
285 pounds
Danny Becker received a first round bye; lost to Cody Cunningham (LAN) by fall in 3:09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.