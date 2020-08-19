(Editor’s note: Regulars at the Cody Nite Rodeo this summer will be featured every Thursday.)
Jace Bleil
Tie-down, team roping
Jace Bleil has been a familiar face all season at the Cody Nite Rodeo. The 18-year-old Arizona native has been tie-down and team roping this summer.
Cody Enterprise: How long have you been rodeoing for?
Jace Bleil: Since I was 3.
CE: What are all the events that you do?
JB: I steer wrestle and calf rope and team rope. All the roping events.
CE: You’re out there a lot. Do you do all of them back-to-back usually?
JB: Yeah. They don’t have steer wrestling here, but everything else.
CE: How long have you been coming to the Cody Nite Rodeo?
JB: First year, actually. My girlfriend (Cheyenne Lincoln) lives up here and I came up with them this year.
CE: How did you get into rodeo?
JB: My family’s always done it, for four generations. My great-grandpa, grandpa and dad.
CE: Have you roped down in Prescott?
JB: No, I haven’t entered Prescott yet. Just Payson and everywhere in Arizona other than Prescott.
CE: Why Cody? What brought you here?
JB: Nice weather and rodeo every night. A lot nicer than Arizona. It was 116 (degrees) when I left.
CE: Do you have any superstitions or rituals you go through before you compete?
JB: We practice a lot but never really anything right before I go. Just go rope.
CE: What are you going to do when the rodeo ends for the season?
JB: Just go back to Arizona and rodeo there all winter. Pretty good deal.
CE: Are you rodeoing in college down there?
JB: I’m not going to college but there’s a bunch. Grand Canyon and other rodeos, they’re open all year.
CE: Do you have a favorite rodeo memory?
JB: Probably when I won Arizona last year in steer wrestling.
CE: Tell me a little bit about it.
JB: I was 3.4 (seconds). Threw ’em down from the saddle.
CE: What was going through your mind when you got him down that fast?
JB: I was just excited. I did my job and that was it.
CE: Did you get up and throw a fist into the air or something like that?
JB: Nope, nope. Walked back to my horse and rode out of the arena.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)
