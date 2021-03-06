The Cody girls basketball team used late turnovers to secure the No. 3 seed from the 4A West for the state tournament with a 51-43 win against Star Valley in a back-and-forth game to finish the region tournament in Riverton.
Cody (15-5) was led by Molly Hays with 17 points, Kennedi Niemann scored 10 and Boysen eight. The Fillies will play 10:30 a.m. Friday in the first round of the state tournament at Casper College against the No. 2 seed from the East.
Star Valley (8-11) was one of the few teams to be able to slow the Fillies in the regular season, defeating Cody 41-37 in Afton. Saturday the Lady Braves were able to keep the Cody offense under wraps once again until the second half of the fourth quarter, when Torrie Schutzman and Niemann sparked the decisive run by scoring six straight points on three forced turnovers to turn a deficit into enough cushion for the win.
The first quarter was one of runs. After a three-pointer Star Valley led 7-2 halfway through. Molly Hays stopped the run with a layup, Kennedi Niemann hit a pair of free throws and then Ally Boysen sank a shot to go ahead 8-7. After a late trey, Star Valley led 10-8 after one.
The Lady Braves led 13-8 early in the second after an old-fashioned three-point play, but Cody responded. Torrie Schutzman sank a 3-pointer and Boysen first finished a putback to tie it and then scored again for the 15-13 lead. After a Star Valley trey, Hays grabbed a rebound and put it back for a 17-16 lead at the half.
Hays and Boysen score six apiece in the first half to lead the way.
The defenses didn’t slack in the third quarter as booth teams struggled to score. After a Reece Niemann drive, Kennedi Niemann tied the game at 25 with a free throw. Star Valley again took the least at the end of the quarter with a second buzzer beater to lead 28-25 entering the final quarter.
The two teams continued to trade baskets in the fourth quarter until the Fillies were able to take the momentum by forcing turnovers. It started with a steal by Torrie Schutzman in the Star Valley backcourt. After being fouled, she sank a pair of free throws for a 42-40 lead with 2:10 to go. Then Kennedi Niemann swiped the ball, finishing with a fastbreak layup for a four point lead. Then she did it again, putting Cody ahead 46-40. The lead held and Cody finally earned a win against the Lady Braves, the team that had knocked Cody out of state tournament contention the year before.
Addie Butler scored 11 to lead Star Valley.
