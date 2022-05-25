When it comes to the toughness of Wyoming high school athletes, nobody has to look much further than the 2022 state track meet to determine just how much fortitude the kids in the Cowboy State possess.
Once again, the weather and the conditions tested everyone representing their schools at Kelly Walsh in Casper over the weekend.
“Kudos to all of those kids who competed, no matter what class,” Meeteetse coach Ty Myers said. “Some of the stuff they endured, especially on Friday, I don’t know how they did it. I probably had five layers on and could not stop shivering.”
After three days of events, a small boys Meeteetse team finished 10th overall out of 17 teams, while the girls tied for 13th out of 19 teams in yet another memorable state meet.
Jaycee Ervin broke two personal records in the discus, once in the preliminaries and once in the finals, eventually walking away in second with an impressive throw of 103 feet, 10 inches to earn All-State status.
“I am super excited for her just for the fact that she has worked so hard this year through volleyball and into track,” Myers said. “She put in the work in the weight room, so she is well-deserving of where she ended up.”
What was setting up to be a potentially record-breaking state meet for senior Dace Bennett ended being a little bittersweet after suffering an injury the previous weekend at regionals in Shoshoni.
He still landed second in the long jump with a 20-10, .25 inches short of first place, but earned his second consecutive All-State nod.
“Dace was really going for his brother’s school record, but hurt his groin at regionals,” Myers said. “But he is a competitor so it didn’t matter. He’d have to be disfigured not to compete, but it was a little heartbreaking to lose by a quarter of an inch.”
Bennett also helped lead the boys 4x100 relay team to silver in 47.34.
“Southeast and Upton had some kids that were amazingly fast,” Myers said. “And for all of them to be running in that weather, it was tough.”
Freshman Lewis Hesselbacher may have been one of the biggest surprises of the meet, getting past the prelims of the 110 meter hurdles and placing seventh in the finals.
“He’s not your stereotypical hurdler,” Myers said. “Those high hurdles hit him in the chest, so I don’t even know how he gets over them. But he is so coachable and eager to please, he is what getting into coaching is all about.”
Sam Hollinger also had another strong showing at state in the 300 hurdles, placing for the second year in a row.
He ran a 44.21 to land sixth.
“Overall, I am proud of all of the kids that went down there and competed,” Myers said. “This is the smallest team I’ve had in 10 or 12 years, but it seemed more personal with this number. I had a lot of fun with the kids and we still saw some success at the state level.”
State 1A track meet
Boys finals
100 meter dash: 6. Dace Bennett, 11.57.
110 meter hurdles: 7. Lewis Hesselbacher, 19.02.
300 meter hurdles: 6. Sam Hollinger, 44.21.
4x100 meter relay: 3. Meeteetse (Kiernan Erhart, Hollinger, Bennett, Kalvin Erickson), 47.34.
Long jump: 2. Bennett, 20-10.00.
Triple jump: 7. Bennett, 39-05.50.
Girls finals
12. Kennedi Johnson, 13-02.75.
Discus
2. Jaycee Irvin, 103-10.
