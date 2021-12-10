Cody junior Taylen Stinson knows the power of the indoor track season.
She said it was at one of the early meets last year that she realized, after helping the 4x800 team to a state qualifying time, that distance running was her thing.
Success last year in indoor track propelled her to a solid outdoor track season. Now, after a frustrating end to cross country due to injury, Stinson is looking once again for that indoor track spark.
“Throughout the (cross country) season I thought I would get All-State,” she said. “The injury set me back so much, so I’m definitely more motivated to place in indoor and outdoor.”
She’s not the only one. Coach Bret Engdahl said roughly 35 students showed up to a meeting in advance of the season – meets don’t start until January – and another eight-nine called to say they were interested.
“I’m really excited,” he said of the teams. “I like three-sport athletes ... but if you’re not doing anything, come here.”
Stinson leads one of the strongest units of the girls indoor track team, the distance runners. She said cross country coach Maggie Kirkham has pushed her to move from a middle distance to a long distance runner and that may be reflected this winter in her doing longer runs, possibly dropping the 400.
“I’ve gone from mid-distance to distance,” she said.
The 400 is one of the two best events for another of the top Fillies returners on the team. Senior Lake Harrison made outdoor state as a freshman in the classic middle distance run and is still looking to improve in it.
Engdahl said that although she doesn’t particularly like running it, she has the determination to be among the best.
She will be again tasked with helping to lead the 4x400 relay team, which finished sixth last year in indoor and second in outdoor, and returns three runners, including Harrison, Ada Nelson and Holly Spiering, who finished seventh in long jump.
Harrison is also focusing on high jump, an event where she finished ninth last year in indoor. She wants to add three inches to her personal best of 5-11.
“If I can adjust a few things and stay healthy, I think I can get there,” she said.
As a senior, she said she’ll also take a leadership role in terms of being a good role model, but isn’t going to judge anyone based on their age or experience.
“As long as they come here, show what they can do, then it doesn’t matter what year they are,” she said.
On the boys side, Engdahl said it’s a young team but one with a lot of potential.
For the experienced indoor track athletes, it’ll also be a chance to stand out.
Junior Riley Nielson has been running distance events throughout the seasons and after finishing cross country, he said his main goal with indoor is simply to get faster.
Beyond that, he said as someone who just likes to run, there’s nothing he’d rather be doing this winter season.
“It’s just continuing running, staying in shape,” he said. “It feels kind of empty inside when you’re not running.”
He’s one of a few known quantities on the boys team. Jonny Williams – 14th in shot put last spring – returns to provide experience in the throwing events, while Dillon Brost is back to pole vault and run the sprints. Last year Brost finished ninth in pole vault during the outdoor season.
Graidin Arnold will be looking to continue on with his successes in hurdles. In outdoor last spring he was a state qualifier in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
His goal this winter?
“Placing at state,” he said.
He plans to run the 55-meter hurdles, the 200 meter and some of the sprint relays.
