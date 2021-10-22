Cody Broncs quarterback Luke Talich found Drew Trotter open in the end zone with under a minute remaining in the game to help beat visiting Jackson 21-15 Friday night.
Jackson Schroeder got the Broncs on the board on a 54-yard catch and run to make it 7-0 Cody early.
Jackson took a 15-13 lead into halftime thanks to a blocked punt and touchdown return by Colter Dawson.
Both teams remained scoreless in the second half until the Trotter reception with 57.4 seconds remaining to cap off a 40-yard scoring drive.
Schroder ran in the 2-point conversion for the final score of 21-15.
The win secures a 3A West conference title for Cody, as well as the No. 1 seed and home field advantage for the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.