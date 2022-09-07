If teams had the notion of sleeping on the Filly volleyball team this year, they might want to have a quick change of plans.
Not only did the Fillies sweep the competition to start the year in Riverton, they also won four consecutive matches to win the Border Wars tournament in Cody over the weekend.
In fact, the Fillies haven’t dropped a single set all season and have thrown in some rather convincing victories in the process.
“It’s actually a great start,” coach Nicole Gwynn said. “I would say the girls effort is 100% almost always, and they are really good at setting up the offense and executing.”
The Fillies started out Border Wars on Friday with convincing wins over Lockwood (Billings) 25-16, 25-12, and 25-14, and Dawson County 25-16, 25-13, and 25-8.
On Saturday, the Fillies got by Billings Central 25-6, 25-19, and 25-17, and then cruised past Hardin 25-12, 25-9, and 25-15 to win the tournament for the second consecutive season.
“I would say Billings Central was the best team we played at the tournament,” Gwynn said. “They’re very athletic and have a really good coach. I think we were just more awake.”
A win over a big, athletic Central team should build even more confidence as they head to Red Lodge on Thursday, and then welcome Sheridan on Saturday.
“I think our serve-receive has been better this year,” senior Victory Buck said. “We have been working on that a lot.”
They have managed to not let any sets get away from them, focusing on winning the following point if they happen to lose one.
While returning All-Conference players Molly Hays and Kennedi Neimann have helped lead the way, production has come from newcomers and underclassmen as well.
“Ada Nelson has been a surprise,” Buck said. “She was on JV last year and is just playing awesome. She’s on a roll.”
The Fillies hope to continue their roll this week.
Red Lodge is a team they saw at camp over the summer, and Sheridan is a team the Fillies have already beaten once this year.
“We are just working really well as a team this year,” senior Reece Neimann said. “I think everybody is just being flexible with players in different positions, and it’s nice to have the chemistry we have after playing so long together.”
That chemistry has helped lead to success in more sports than just volleyball for the majority of the Fillies, as they could be the favorite to win titles in multiple sports this year.
“This is a group that knows how to win and knows what it takes,” Gwynn said. “They know the effort and mentality it takes and they have benefitted a lot from their previous success.”
