The Cody football team beat Green River 40-0 in its regular season home finale on Friday.
Nic Talich and Cody Phillips had two touchdowns a piece while Remy Broussard chipped in a score, an interception, a sack and 99 total yards.
The Broncs slowly added to their lead throughout the night and the defense hardly gave up an inch to the Wolves. Talich delivered a number of huge blocks and tackles in addition to his offensive exploits.
Broussard got the No. 3 Broncs started at 5:15 in the first with an 11-yard rushing score. He showed great patience on the play, waiting for a hole to develop before exploding through. The score capped off a 7 play, 50-yard drive.
Talich added to the lead with 15.6 seconds left in the first with a 7-yard rush of his own. First cutting right, then left, Talich rumbled across the end zone with a defender on his back. The Broncs (6-1) went 47 yards in 8 plays on this drive.
Quarterback Caleb Pryor fumbled the ball when sacked at 9:37 in the second but the Broncs got a big stop at their own 11-yard line and eventually forced a fourth-and-out.
On the next possession, a Jack Schroeder 48-yard rush set the Broncs up deep in Green River (2-5) territory. A few plays later, Phillips took home a rush from 5 yards out to give the Broncs a three-score lead. After a missed PAT it was 20-0 Cody.
The Broncs had 203 total yards at the half. Schroeder led the team with 68 yards on four carries while Talich had 38 yards on seven carries. Pryor was 2-for-3 with 16 passing yards.
Cody had a little trouble getting started again in the third with a Talich fumble, but a Broussard interception at 5:55 seemed to reinvigorate the team.
A Jackson Gail 36-yard reception brought Cody deep into the red zone, which led to Pryor scoring on an 11-yard QB sneak at 3:52 in third to make it 27-0.
The Broncs kept rolling in the fourth.
After a Talich touchdown was called back because of a penalty, the Broncs ran the exact same play to Talich on the next snap, in which he took home a 23-yard rush around the corner at 8:48 in the fourth. After a missed PAT it was 33-0.
Cody had their way with the Green River defense late in the game. Broussard scampered off 37 yards on three carries in a single drive.
Phillips, who finished with 86 total yards, scored his second touchdown on an 8-yard rush with 3:53 left to make it 40-0.
William Thomasson got his first career interception at 1:40 that he returned about 20 yards.
Cody finished with a season-high 455 total yards in the game
Pryor was 8-for-13 with 99 yards passing. Talich finished with 80 total yards on 11 carries.
It was the fourth time this season the Broncs defense has held their opponents to 6 points or less and their second shutout.
The Broncs did give up four fumbles and committed seven penalties.
Cody will finish out the regular season with a tough road test against No. 1 Jackson (7-1) next Friday.
