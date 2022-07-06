In another column I mentioned how much I enjoy shooting my revolvers in .45 Colts chambering, while also enjoying the bigger .44s and the .41 magnum. I’d like to continue on that train of thought. Must be the latent gun writer in me? Despite the .45 Colt cartridge being designed over 150 years ago by Colt’s manufacturing folks at the request of the U.S. Army, it’s still a viable choice for backcountry wet work. Originally it was designed to shoot through a horse over 100 yards away and dispatch the hostile riding on the off side of his mount. Or so the story goes.
Unfortunately, these days the .45 Colts chambering is kind of the red-headed stepchild of the handgun industry, not having the newness and marketability of “Dirty Harry’s” favorite and the later dragon-slayers. Still, properly loaded, the .45 Colt still handles most everything you can ask of it and does it with aplomb (fancy word for casual class, if you didn’t know).
As most readers know, I shoot mostly bullets I’ve cast myself. Seldom do I have any use for factory jacketed bullets. Mostly my cast bullets for the Colt .45 caliber are sized at .455 inch because when George Conner built my little Ruger hand cannon, he installed a Wilson custom slow twist barrel on it, with a bore diameter of .454 inches as opposed to the industry standard of .452. That little revolver has killed everything from pissed-off bears, to elk, to deer and antelope and even an upset 2,000-pound bull buffalo. Not to mention various coyotes and other varmints like badgers, rock chucks and jackrabbits.
If I may digress for a line or two, back in the day, when badgers were classed as vermin, they were fair game for anybody, so to speak. When Game and Fish reclassified them as fur bearers, the law required a trapping license to kill one legally. Since I also trapped back in the day, I was covered until the day I quit buying a trapping license, which was when I ended my war on the oversized weasels. In my opinion badgers are an impressive game animal and should be treated as such. Heck, if a badger were the size of labrador retriever, I don’t think a grizzly bear would stand a chance in a straight-up fight.
But back to the main subject of this discourse.
The bullets I’ve used for years in my hot-rod .45 Colt Ruger (some years back I gave the revolver to son Greg as he does a good bit of the stick and string hunting in rough country and needed an emergency backup for ticked-off bears and I don’t, since I stay out of personal debates with bears these days), was not a Keith style SWC, but rather a 300 grain cast hard lead slug originally designed for my old Winchester 1886 .45-90, a rifle I’ve long since sent down the road. It was an accurate load and penetrated very well.
My lead alloy for that bullet measured around 15 BNH for hardness and that’s about as hard as you need to shoot through a Buick or two. They all measured at .458 diameter fresh out of the mold, but easily sized down to .455 and worked quite well in the little Ruger. Granted, they weren’t Keith style semi-wadcutters, being more of a straight-sided, semi-flat nosed style of bullet. The rounded, semi-flat nose was designed to feed through the action of a lever action Winchester and it gave the bullet a bit more penetration than a standard semi-wadcutter. But none of the critters shot with them ever knew the difference. If they did, they never complained.
Fortunately, that little hand cannon has an adjustable sight, as different bullet styles and weights shoot to different points of aim, rifle or handgun. Our firearm of choice should always shoot to where your sights are pointing. I always just picked one that did what I needed and stuck with that one load, powder-wise and bullet style and weight. Sameness is good, both in firearms and marriage partners.
As for standards of accuracy, if you can hit an eight-inch paper plate every time while shooting offhand, that’s good enough for most uses, including hunting big game. The vital area in any of our large game is seldom less than the diameter of an eight-inch paper plate. However, the range where one starts missing that paper plate is your maximum range. Just for the record, I’ve shot groups measuring five inches at 100 yards with that revolver, so the ancient .45 Colts cartridge is good to go if you load it right and if you can shoot.
Since most of us can’t shoot a revolver like Bob Edgar or George Conner could, most people should restrict their hand-gunning efforts at live game to around 50 yards, give or take, regardless of caliber. Bears may be an exception. Simply because, if you suffer an attack, the bear will decide the range for you. Unless it’s a bluff charge, it could get very close and personal. Unless you’re very good, warning shots are not a good idea. You may need the ammo.
As an aside, before we all became environmentally aware, I used to practice for bears by shooting at soda cans rolling downhill towards me or floating down a fast-running river. Amazing how many times a person will miss, even at close range, before you start hitting.
Also, as far as buying one of the currently in vogue hand howitzers go, more foot pounds of bullet energy will never make up for sloppy shooting. I regard the bigger calibers, i.e. the .460 S&W, the .500 S&W, the .475 Linebaugh, the .500 Linebaugh, and others in that power range as expert’s cartridges of choice and, truth be told, there is very little a hot loaded, .45 Colts chambered firearm can’t do that the bigger boomers can. Heck, Ross Seyfreid, gun writer extra-ordinaire, even killed cape buffalo in Africa with his Linebaugh custom .45!
Properly loaded (Conner used to say that nothing in this country could stand up to a 300 grain bullet moving out at over 1,000 FPS. For most cases, I would agree with that.) with appropriate powder charges and bullets suited to the game in question the ancient .45 Colts cartridge will do the job in practiced hands and at half or less of the recoil the monster mashers deliver. The key here, as in any discipline but especially in the blood sports, is practice and keeping your cool. As in any sport or discipline, it’s all about constant dedicated practice and coolness under pressure, which practice will help one achieve. Although, as my old friend Bob Edgar used to say, “It isn’t practice that makes perfect. It’s perfect practice that makes perfect.”
But that’s a subject for a different article.
