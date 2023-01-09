The Bronc and Filly Nordic teams tackled Casper Mountain over the weekend, and appeared to take to the trails comfortably and quickly.
“On Friday it was a course that was a hill climber’s dream,” coach Meggin Becker said. “These athletes attacked those hills and chiseled them down to nothing. They all skied them so strong.”
Strong has been a good way to describe Elisa and Sadie Wachob’s performances so far this season.
Elisa Wachob skied away with fifth place on Friday with a 17:59.7 in a field of 59 in the varsity 5K skate. Sadie Wachob wasn’t far behind in 10th place with an 18:37.1.
“Friday was definitely one of the harder skate races that I have experienced,” Elisa Wachob said. “It was a mental battle to get to the top of the hill. The second half was mostly downhill which was a nice breather after the long climb.”
Gear complications during warm-up cause Hayley Pearson-Horner to ski on equipment that she had never before, but she didn’t let it rattle her from achieving her goals, Becker said.
For the Broncs, Parker Laing crossed in 18:52.9 for 44th and Curtis Miller 21:02.1 for 64th.
“This weekend really went well for us,” Miller said. “Parker and I had the goal of breaking 40 minutes for the classic race and we both achieved that goal.”
Both Laing and Miller were well under that 40-minute mark on Saturday as well with Laing finishing in 35:17.1 for 57th and Miller in 36:58.8 for 62nd, while the Wachobs continued to roll.
Elisa crossed seventh in 29:49.6 and Sadie 13th in 31:18.8.
“I really enjoyed Saturday’s classic race,” Elisa Wachob said. “The coaches did a fantastic job with the kick wax and our JV did excellent.”
Both days provided ideal conditions and pretty straightforward wax selection, Becker said.
“Overall, even those that met a couple of challenges along their journey still had outstanding and promising results,” she said.
It’s been a positive track so far this year, and a few tweaks should lead to even better times and more personal bests, Becker said.
“We achieved our goal, but not without a lot of effort and support from our coaches and our teammates,” Miller said. “Our girls finished strong both days, and our two JV racers continue to impress all of us.”
Friday varsity 5K skate
Fillies - 5. Elisa Wachob, 17:59.7; 10. Sadie Wachob, 18:37.1; 44. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 24:09.9; 46. Teegan Cowie, 25:04.7.
Broncs - 44. Parker Laing, 18:52.9; 64. Curtis Miller, 21:02.1.
JV 4K
Fillies - 7. Zelma Rudd, 18:58.4.
Broncs - 9. Beau Schatz, 19:17.0.
Saturday varsity 8K classic
Fillies - 7. Elisa Wachob, 29:49.6; 13. Sadie Wachob, 31:18.8; 27. Pearson-Horner, 36:04.7; 47. Cowie, 43:50.2.
Broncs - 57. Laing, 35:17.1; 62. Miller, 36:58.8.
JV 4K classic
Fillies - 13. Rudd, 22:46.1
Broncs - 12. Schatz, 21:44.8.
