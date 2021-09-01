During the summer, the Cody and Powell tennis teams once again gathered together for a week-long camp. Besides that, the players frequently play each other and many hang out together.
“Even though we compete against each other, we’re friends and we help each other,” said Cody coach Jason Quigley, who used to be a professional tennis coach in the area.
All that familiarity makes for a friendly, but still competitive rivalry.
“I play with these guys all the time in the summer,” Cody No. 2 singles player Tade Geving said. “It’s fun, but there’s a competitive aspect to it.”
Tuesday night the teams met for their first matchup of the year, with the Fillies securing a 5-0 sweep and the Broncs topping the Panthers 4-1.
Raegan Staggs defeated No. 1 singles opponent Chase Anderson 6-2, 6-3, using a lob shot late in the second set over her charging opponent’s head to put herself in the lead in one of the final games.
“I do love lobs sometimes, but a lot of the time I get too impatient,” she said. “But it’s a good shot to finish with.”
The sophomore has only lost two matches this season, her second at No. 1 doubles, and credited her success to her focus on footwork.
Staggs’ win came just after that of the No. 3 doubles team of Madison Christler and Ellie Wassink, who won their match 6-3, 6-4.
The pair, both first-time varsity players, have only played together this season. Christler said the reason they’ve done so well – losing only one match so far – is due to their strategy of play one up and one back, and their support of each other on the court.
“We just keep each other’s spirits up,” she said. “We support each other no matter what happens.”
And she said they enjoy the friendly rivalry with their cross-county opponents. Staggs agreed.
“Powell’s always fun to play, whether I win or lose,” she said.
Geving, who defeated No. 2 singles opponent Aiden Chandler 6-1, 6-4, said going into the match he knew he could dictate the pace of the match against a player he knows well to be more defensive in nature.
Of course, the familiarity goes both ways, and no Cody player won too easily against opponents they know well, with two girls matches and one boys going three sets, while the Broncs No. 3 doubles team of Joseph Killpack and Carter Thompson held off Powell in a pair of 7-6 matches.
Cody isn’t done with the Panthers. The Broncs and Fillies have more than a week off, returning to the courts Sept. 9 in Powell.
Fillies 5, Powell 0
No. 1 Singles: Raegen Staggs def. Chase Anderson 6-2, 6-3
No. 2 Singles: Anna Brenner def. Kaili Wisniewski 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
No. 1 Doubles: Hudson Selk/Karina Schoessler def. Sydney Hull/Alli Harp 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 Doubles: Noelle Graham/Liliana Fink def. Hannah Hincks/Alexis Terry - 5-7, 6-1, 6-4
No. 3 Doubles: Ellie Wassink/Madison Christler def. Lachelle Lee/Maya Landwehr 6-3, 6-4
Broncs 4, Panthers 1
No. 1 Singles: CJ Dominick def. Ethan Bartholomew 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 Singles: Tade Geving def. Aiden Chandler 6-1, 6-4
No. 1 Doubles: Cody Champlin/Mitchell Schwab def. Logan Brown/Kolt Flores 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 Doubles: Micah Idema/William Law lost to Cade Queen/Ryan Cordes 6-3, 4-6, 3-6
No. 3 Doubles: Joseph Killpack/Carter Thompson def. CJ Barrus/Kalin Hicswa 7-6, 7-6
