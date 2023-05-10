The Cody softball team started the season a little disappointed it didn’t get to see some of the best teams in the state when the opening tournament of the season in Cheyenne was canceled.
The Fillies got their chance on Monday and Tuesday in Gillette, however, as they took on the No. 3 ranked Camels on Monday and No. 2 ranked Bolts on Tuesday in a pair of late season non-conference matchups.
Neither of the games disappointed as the No. 4 ranked Fillies nearly pulled off a couple of major road upsets.
Cody scored late in game one against Campbell County on Monday to force extra innings and then took the lead in the top of the eighth, but the Camels fought back to pull out the 6-5 win.
Against No. 2 Thunder Basin the Fillies took a 5-4 lead into the sixth, but fell again on a walk-off hit, this time in the bottom of the seventh for another 6-5 loss in Gillette.
Campbell County also jumped out early in game two on Monday to get the 11-1 over the Fillies as moved to 16-5 overall and 9-0 in conference play.
But in the first game’s pitcher’s dual, Ava Meier reached on a slap hit, stole second and eventually scored on a Violet Wollschlager hit to tie things up at 2-2 in the top of the seventh.
Riley Simone retired the Camels side in order to send things into the extra inning.
After a chaotic eighth, Campbell County would steal the momentum back and secure the 6-5 win.
In the game against Thunder Basin on Tuesday, the Bolts scored a run in each of the first three innings to go up 3-0.
After a scoreless fourth the Fillies unleashed the offense with four runs to grab the late lead. Ellie Ungrund doubled on a line drive to center with two outs. After a walk to Taydon Schoening, Jayma Tuttle connected a big double to score her and courtesy runner Tarynn Schoening to draw to within a run.
Simone followed that up with a triple to score Tuttle and Wollschlager added an RBI single as the Fillies took the lead 4-3.
Ava Wollschlager doubled and scored on an error in the top of the sixth to help put Cody up 5-4, but the Bolts added a run in the bottom of the sixth with two out to tie things up at 5 heading into the final inning.
Simone doubled and Violet Wollschlager was hit by a pitch as the Fillies got off to strong top half of the inning.
Those two were left stranded on third and second base, respectively, and the Bolts ended things on a two-out triple and single in the bottom of the seventh to send the Fillies home in heart-breaking fashion with another late 6-5 loss.
Simone and Ungrund finished with two hits apiece.
Violet Wollschlager, Tuttle and Ava Wollschlager added a hit each.
Ungrund went the distance in the circle, giving up nine hits and five earned runs, while striking out four.
The Fillies had already wrapped up the regular season West Conference title the previous week and the number one seed at the state tournament May 19-20 in Gillette. They may get another shot at those teams soon.
The Fillies finish out the regular season at Worland on Saturday.
