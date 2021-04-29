The No. 5 Broncs soccer team fell on the road Thursday night to No. 2 Powell 3-1. The Panthers came out fast and furious, dropping in a goal in the fourth minute, then added two more goals in the 26th and 33rd minutes.
As time ran down in the first half, Zach Magargal launched a corner kick that sailed to the near post, netting the freshman his first varsity goal in the 36th minute. Despite both squads getting several chances in the second half, neither side could add to their totals before time expired.
