As the Yellowstone Quake enter a two-week home stand starting on Friday night sitting at 2-8-0 and coming off a pair of road losses to Great Falls, the consensus might be the team is on the wrong track.
But, as opposed to previous years, a closer look tells a different story about this young Quake team.
“Going back to the Gillette game the previous Saturday, we have basically dominated the territory on the ice the last three games,” first-year coach Chris Blaisuis said. “But we’ve only scored three goals. Some of it is bad luck, and some of it is great goaltending.”
The Quake had 102 shots in two games at Great Falls over the weekend, yet dropped the Friday night matchup with the Americans 2-0 and the Saturday night contest 3-1.
“Both of their goals on Saturday were flukes,” assistant coach Luke Fry said. “They were just strange bounces.”
Neither team got on the scoreboard in the first period on Friday, but the Americans managed to get past Quake goalie Edvin Faulkenstrom early in the second, and capitalized on a power-play goal about nine minutes later.
“We ran into a little penalty trouble in the second on Friday,” Blaisuis said. “But we played so well in the first and third periods it shouldn’t have mattered. We were the faster team and we were the more skilled team.”
Friday was the first of two nights where the Quake held the Americans to single digit scoring opportunities, yet the first of two nights Great Falls managed to get in the win column.
“I would be more concerned if we weren’t getting those scoring chances,” Blaisuis said. “We are playing well enough to win. We are at the one yard line, we just need to punch it in.”
The Quake had multiple opportunities to punch it in on Saturday after a bad bounce in the opening minute helped get the Americans on the board at 1-0.
Brayson Bennett’s second goal of the season tied things up at 1-1 at the 13:37 mark.
He was assisted by Wyatt O’Donoghue and Teagan Scheurer.
The Quake nearly pulled ahead 2-1 in the second, but a shot bounced off the crossbar, landed on the line and rolled out.
That was one of two shots that hit the crossbar while five other attempts ricocheted off the other pipes.
“There were two and three minute stretches on Saturday when Great Falls couldn’t get the puck in our end,” Blaisuis said. “If they got the puck in our end it was one and done.”
After a scoreless second period the Americans posted another unlikely goal with six minutes remaining before ending the contest on an empty net score.
Falkenstrom stopped 28 of 30 shots in the net.
“None of those goals were Edvin’s fault,” Blaisuis said. “He played really well.”
The process is a long one with the route the Quake have taken, and will most likely result in a few physical battles on the ice lost based on their youth and experience, but the optimism surrounding the performances and the potential for a breakout season is palpable.
“We are doing the right things and taking the right steps,” Blaisuis said. “We are still learning how to score and learning what we need to do to get those goals.”
The process continues this weekend as they host Helena (11-1-0-0), the No. 1 team in the Frontier Division.
“I think when we pop four or five goals in a game it’s going to snowball,” Blaisuis said. “Helena doesn’t scare me. We went toe-to-toe with Gillette in a dogfight, so we know we can compete with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.