The Buffalo Bill FFA is hosting a Donkey Basketball fundraiser at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Sweitzer Gym.
All proceeds go to funding the CHS FFA chapter trips and their awards night.
This year’s teams are the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue, a CHS FFA team, a CHS staff team, and a team made up of both the boys and girls high school basketball teams.
The event is held at the Sweitzer Gym, and tickets are being sold in advance and at the door. The event only occurs every two or three years.
Tickets cost $8 for adults and $6 for students grades 7-12, with students in grades K-6 $4 in advance. Buying at the door is $1 more for each age group.
