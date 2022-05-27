The 2022 Montana High School Lacrosse state tournament in Helena last weekend couldn’t have started out better for the Cody Warriors.
After demolishing Missoula 24-1 on Saturday in the semifinals, the Warriors took a 5-4 lead into halftime against Bozeman in the Division II championship game.
But after Cody played nearly mistake-free in the first half, the depth of the Hawks proved a little too much to overcome as Bozeman outscored Cody 6-2 in the second half to walk away with the 10-7 win and the state title.
“We only had four penalties in the first half and then 14 in the second half,” coach Scott Vaughn said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot and started making little mistakes.”
Cody’s strong first half on Sunday was helped by goals from senior Charlie Icenogle and junior Beau Burlingame, but a big, experienced Bozeman roster started wearing on the Warriors in the second half.
“I think we started to get a little tired and a little desperate and tried to make things happen instead of work for it,” Vaughn said. “I think it had a lot to do with +++them having nearly 30 kids on their roster and we have about half that.”
All of the Bozeman teams had something to celebrate after the state tournament.
Not only did the Hawks win the D II championship against Cody, Bozeman took down Billings West to secure the Division I title. The Bozeman girls team also landed in the state championship game, falling to Jackson to finish second.
For the Warriors, just getting to the title game was an accomplishment, but after taking down Missoula handily, the close loss to Bozeman was a tough one to take.
“Beating Missoula 24-1 is nothing to shake a stick at,” Vaughn said. “But there was some tears shed after the championship game.”
So many of the seniors had been with the program since its inception, and have developed into a program that can beat some of the biggest schools in Montana and Wyoming.
“All of the seniors wanted it really bad and they have been working at it for years,” Vaughn said. “But we gave it a go, and to have the little Cody Warriors go up and play with the big boys that like in those big towns is something special.”
